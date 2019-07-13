HOUSTON — Volunteers packed their bags and their trucks Friday evening for Louisiana. Many remembered the outpouring of support Houston received during Hurricane Harvey.

"They helped us during Harvey and we are going to be there for them," said Chris Fontaine, President of Disaster Rescue Response Specialist Corp. "We had 30 inches of water in our house."

He remembers how fast the Cajun Navy rolled in.

"It doesn't matter which football team you root for, it doesn't matter what school you went to or what town you grew up in, we're neighbors," Fontaine said.

While they're on the road, other volunteers will be behind computers running an app called Crowdsource Rescue.

"We started during hurricane Harvey, we put up an app for our church and wound up helping rescue 25,000 people," said Matthew Marchetti with CrowdSource Rescue.

Fourteen disasters later, they're ready for Barry.

"If anybody needs help from a civilian they can request help and then within about 15-20 minutes a civilian will get dispatched out there," Marchetti said.

Their goal to be in position.So when the first calls for help come in, they're ready.

"If they put the call out for help, we will be there, if we can be there, we will be there," Fontaine said.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

‘Chasing crooks, not cooks’ | Houston law enforcement officials have strong words against potential ICE raids

Patriots linebacker accuses Fort Bend deputy of harassing him during traffic stop

Traffic warning: Avoid the 610 West Loop this weekend