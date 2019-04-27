SAN ANTONIO — Around 70 volunteers joined together Saturday to continue the search for Andreen McDonald.

"She's a mom, she was a business owner, her staff is really hurting and what people don't realize is the stress of running the business and raising the daughter without her mom…and trying to get closure," Nan Bronder said.

Volunteers set up a command post at Community Bible Church and took ATVs out across Northeast San Antonio, looking for answers.

"It's been approximately two months since she's been missing and our goal is for justice to be served," Sandi Deleon said.

Crime Stoppers is issuing a $5,000 award for information leading to an arrest and conviction. But searchers say they aren't looking for credit; they're just looking to do what's right.

Anyone with tips should contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210)335-6000.