ARLINGTON, Texas — If you've ever attended a Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, his voice over the public address system has been a familiar one.

Roger Emrich died Saturday night at the age of 62, according to reports.

Word of his passing spread quickly on social media.

He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2015:

Arrangements are pending.

