ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Virginia man and woman were found dead after taking a jet ski on the South River early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, the couple was reported missing around in around 2:30 a.m. Witnesses reported a man and woman left a residence in the 200 block of Edgewater Drive after 1:30 a.m. Later, around 1:45 a.m., they heard the sound of a collision.

Rescue boats and land units searched the area which led to the discovery of a partially submerged jet ski. They also found a damaged navigational aid in the South River.

The bodies of both victims were recovered around 5:15 a.m. So far the victim's identities have not been released.