WACO, Texas — Waco Police are looking into a violent viral video that is believed to have been recorded in the city.

The video, which appears to have been filmed in March, reportedly shows a young woman pranking her boyfriend by pretending to break up with him. He responds by unleashing a flurry of punches upon her and walking away.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 1, Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said:

“We are aware of a video depicting a very violent assault that allegedly occurred in our city. As of last week, we opened an active and on-going investigation into the case.

It is good to know that many in our community will not accept this type of violent assaultive behavior against women. Thank you to those that brought the matter to our attention."