SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A video making the rounds on a San Antonio social media account has sparked outrage, and a multi-agency investigation, after a teen can be seen slapping and punching a girl who appears to be unconscious.

KENS 5 was made aware of the video Thursday that had been retweeted nearly 10,000 times.

According to the person who posted the video to Twitter, the video was originally uploaded to other social media accounts, including Instagram, by a user account that has since been deleted.

The individuals in the vehicle, including the teen witnessed slapping the girl, were reported to KENS 5 to be students at Jefferson High School. However, Leslie Price, Chief Communications Officer for SAISD, said that the district has "no information on the people in the car, with the exception of the male first seen in the video, who is a former student of the District."

KENS 5 was also able to determine that one or more of the students may be from a Northside ISD school and reached out to district officials for more information. NISD's Executive Director of Communications, Barry Perez, responded with the following statement.

"We became aware of the video through social media and alerted administration and NISD police. Identities of all of the individuals in the video have not been confirmed, although we do know that at least one of the individuals is an NISD student. The Northside ISD police is continuing their investigation. It is my understanding that other law enforcement agencies were also notified."

KENS 5 also reached out to San Antonio police who said they were aware of the video and looking into it but were unable to confirm or provide any further information.

Because the incident appears to involve minors, KENS 5 has blurred all of the faces of the people in the video, and will not be sharing a link to the original post to conceal the identity of any possible victims.