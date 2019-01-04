WACO, Texas — A violent viral video that is believed to have been recorded in Waco has police digging deeper.

The video, which was recorded in March according to Twitter, appears to show a young woman pranking her boyfriend by pretending to break up with him. He responded by throwing at least 21 punches at her and walking away. A person off camera told the boy to "chill."

"Don't clown me then, bro," he said in response.

In a Facebook post on April 1, Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said:

“We are aware of a video depicting a very violent assault that allegedly occurred in our city. As of last week, we opened an active and on-going investigation into the case.

It is good to know that many in our community will not accept this type of violent assaultive behavior against women. Thank you to those that brought the matter to our attention."

If you or you suspect someone you know is experiencing domestic violence you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

You can also visit domesticshelters.org to find help in the Central Texas area.

Popular stories on KCENtv.com

One-year-old injured after crane truck slams into SUV in Harker Heights, police say

Second arrest made in connection with Uber driver shooting

Three children reported missing within three miles of each other