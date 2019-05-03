SAN ANTONIO — World War II history will be on full display on the ground and in the air with the Wings of Freedom Tour at Stinson Municipal Airport.

Visitors will be able to see WWII warbirds up close and personal. There will be walk-through tours of authentically-restored interiors of the B-17 Flying Fortress, and B-24 Liberator. Visitors can also see the B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang, and P-40 Warhawk on the ramp.

There are also actual flight available on board the vintage planes.

Admission to the event itself is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. World War II veterans will receive free admission.

The schedule for the grounds and walk-through tour times is below:

3/8/2019 – 2:00 PM till 5:00 PM

3/9/2019 – 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM

3/10/2019 – 9:00 AM till 5:00 PM

Click here for more information.