Video: Young girl alive after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Cypress neighborhood

WARNING: The video in this story may be difficult to watch.

CYPRESS, Texas — No parent wants to imagine their child being hit by a driver who didn't even stop and call for help. But that's the reality for one Cypress family that wants answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck by a car while riding her bicycle in the street.

This horrible incident happened Saturday evening at about 7:40 p.m. and was captured on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera, then shared on Facebook.

You can see the young girl riding her bicycle along a street in the Villages of Cypress Lakes subdivision when what appears to be a gray, four-door sedan hits her -- causing her to fly off the bike and land in the driveway of a home.

The driver did not stop.

You can hear the young girl crying for help as the car continued on. She tries to get up and walk away, but struggles, falling back to the ground.

We found the young girl and her family who told us she is okay and only suffered minor bumps and bruises.

Deputies tell us the female driver has turned herself in. No charges have been filed at this time. but we are awaiting more details.

Hard to watch. A Houston-area driver hits this little girl riding her bike and just keeps driving. The good news: the little girl is expected to be OK and authorities say the suspect has been caught. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/f2WJw8A1mD — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) July 12, 2020

