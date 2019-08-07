SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio police said they had a hard time taking a man into custody Sunday following a crash that seriously injured a 25-year-old mother, her 6-year-old son, and critically injured her 4-year old daughter.

The suspect, 36-year-old Carlos Perez, who police believe was under the influence at the time of the crash, was placed into a San Antonio police unit following the crash in the 1100 block of Southcross.

Once in the vehicle, Perez can be heard screaming. Police said they witnessed him in the unit bashing his head on the side of the cruiser window.

Police moved quickly, forcefully removing Perez from the vehicle and placing him on the grass beside a curb near the crash.

Two officers eventually transported Perez to another unit. KENS 5 photographers on the scene were able to capture further video of Perez as he appeared to be disoriented and stumbling towards the unit.

The woman and her two children were sent to University Hospital where they remain. As of 5 p.m. Monday, there was no word on their condition.

Perez has been charged with Intoxication Assault.