YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman believed to be in danger.

The possible victim is a woman in her mid-30s who was seen on surveillance video Sunday evening in the area of US 60 and 111th Avenue in Youngtown.

The video shows the woman running from a man, screaming for help.

The man then appears to grab her by the hair and force her into a black Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with California plates. The truck took minor damage to its side as it sped away.

The sheriff’s office said it has no more information about the case.

If you know anything about the people or the truck in the video, call 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (4877).

The back of the black pick-up truck with the California license plate.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The woman forced into a black pick-up truck Aug. 11, 2019.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office