CLEVELAND — Authorities released video early Friday morning of a hit-and-run incident that shows a Cleveland officer getting struck by a vehicle. It happened Saturday, July 6, around 4 a.m. near West 9th Street and West Superior Avenue.

The FBI has joined efforts with the Cleveland Police Department to find the vehicle and identity of the driver involved.

"We really need your assistance in getting this video out to the public as much and as far as you can," FBI officials told the media Friday morning.

Authorities say the vehicle is believed to be a 2019 Jeep Compass Altitude with a black roof and black rims. Although the vehicle likely sustained damage to the front and passenger side, authorities say it’s possible the vehicle could have been repaired by now.

"With it being the All-Star weekend, the vehicle and driver could be outside of our immediate territory," FBI officials said.

The FBI is matching the $7,500 reward announced earlier this week by CrimeStoppers for information that leads to the successful identification and prosecution of the person responsible. That brings the reward to $15,000 total.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cleveland FBI at 216-622-6842. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital, but was later readmitted after suffering multiple injuries like broken ribs.

Here's a closer look at the suspect's vehicle:

Provided