LA PORTE, Texas — La Porte and Deer Park residents may have noticed some smoke in the air early Sunday morning.

This was due to a fire at a chemical plant called Nouryon Battleground, located in the 700 block of Independence Parkway South.

The fire started at approximately 8 a.m. According to CAER Online, an all-clear was given at 8:41 a.m.

A viewer sent KHOU 11 video of the fire. You can see flames and a large plume of smoke coming from the plant.

We are not sure if anyone was injured in this fire.

We are working to get more information.

This is a developing story.

