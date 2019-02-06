LA PORTE, Texas — La Porte and Deer Park residents may have noticed some smoke in the air early Sunday morning.
This was due to a fire at a chemical plant called Nouryon Battleground, located in the 700 block of Independence Parkway South.
The fire started at approximately 8 a.m. According to CAER Online, an all-clear was given at 8:41 a.m.
KHOU
A viewer sent KHOU 11 video of the fire. You can see flames and a large plume of smoke coming from the plant.
We are not sure if anyone was injured in this fire.
We are working to get more information.
This is a developing story.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: