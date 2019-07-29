SEGUIN, Texas — Video from a Seguin convenience store shows a violent robbery of an ATM machine early Sunday morning.

Police in Seguin say the robbery was around 3:20 a.m. at the Love's Travel Stop.

Police say three men in a red pickup truck backed into the front doors of the store to push the ATM inside. The video shows someone inside the store rush out of the way as the ATM suddenly slams through the front door.

The video shows the men wrap chains around the ATM to drag it out of the store. At one point, the video shows a customer try to stop one of the thieves, and he is shoved to the ground. Police say he sustained a minor injury from that.

The three men then loaded the ATM into the truck and took off, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects, anyone who was there during the incident, or has video of the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division with the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.