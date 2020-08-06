Victor Fuentes' death remembered in Tyler as police brutality protests continue

"How many more must die for the world to understand this? How many mothers must lose their child? How many children must get their father stolen from them?"

TYLER, Texas — On New Year's Eve 2012, a Tyler police officer shot and killed 22-year-old Victor Fuentes. More than seven years later, the wounds from that night continue to haunt the city.

According to police, officers reported seeing muzzle flashes before they encountered Fuentes. Police claimed Fuentes pointed a gun at the officer, who shot and killed Fuentes.

Fuentes' family says their version of the events of that night is different. His family contends Fuentes did not point a gun at police, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. In addition, the family says the encounter between police and Fuentes was an illegal search and seizure.

In 2015, the City of Tyler settled a lawsuit by the Fuentes family for $350,000. The officer who shot Fuentes was never charged.

While the story will likely never appear again in a courtroom, the memory of that night continues to frustrate the community, especially in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

On Sunday, about 30 people gathered to remember Fuentes and to measure whether the community and the country has moved forward between the two shootings.

"I think that what happened to Victor was absolutely atrocious," LaShun Roy said. "And it's crazy that eight years later, you know, we see the same thing still happening to black and brown people."

Victor Fuentes would have been 30 years old. To memorialize Fuentes, the crowd released 30 balloons into the air.

"I think that at the end of the day, it's just super, super important that we realize that we are a community and that literally all it takes is one voice to spark change to spark a movement," Roy said.

The Fuentes family did not want to speak to the media. However they released the following statement:

The Fuentes family unites in solidarity with George Floyd and his family! We understand their pain and anger. None of us willingly understand this anger; instead because the color of our skin we have been shoved into this hurt. The world has not heard our cry. So, we protest. We can only be silent for long. Our cry is not only of hurt but for change, we demand change! How many more must die for the world to understand this? How many mothers must lose their child? How many children must get their father stolen from them? One more is one too many! We do not condone violence, but we understand the frustration. We as a family together continue to demand #JusticeForGeorge, and support #BlackLivesMatter until police brutality ends.