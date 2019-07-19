SAN ANTONIO — The two victims that died in a five-car pileup on State Highway 46 Thursday afternoon have been identified as Jason Joseph Cantu, 41, and Magdalena Heather Hernandez, 21, and Cantu.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai Accent that was hit head-on died at the scene of the crash.

According to a report from DPS, just before 6 p.m. a Ford F-250 driven by Andrew Michael Pena, 20, was traveling eastbound on SH 46 veered into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Chevy Camaro and a Buick Enclave.

The F-250 then collided head-on with a Hyundai Accent.

The crash caused the driver of a Toyota Camry that was driving behind the Hyundai to rear-end the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai, Jason Joseph Cantu, 42, and his passenger, Magdalena Heather Hernandez, 21, died at the scene.

The driver of the Buick was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Everyone else involved in the crash had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the contributing factors are still unknown.