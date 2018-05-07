SAN ANTONIO - An innocent man caught up in the crossfire of a convenience store shootout tells his tale of terror.

The victim, who wanted his identity protected, said a June 24 stop for snacks at the Smart Stop in the 200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue turned out to be anything but smart.

The man said he still has a bullet lodged in his back after a random east-side attack there.

Reliving what had been a peaceful Sunday evening, the man said he took his girlfriend and 13-year-old nephew out to get a pizza and soft drinks.

They were just a few hundred yards from home.

The man said he and his girlfriend remained in his car while the teen boy went inside the store to shop.

San Antonio Police said two men, who apparently did not know one another, entered the store and started arguing.

Police said one man, who was later identified as Michael O’Neil, pulled out a handgun and started shooting at the other man, who police have not named.

The unnamed man, who is licensed to carry a weapon, fired back, according to police.

Police said inside the store, O’Neil’s shots didn’t hit their mark but the other man’s bullet did, striking O’Neil.

Witnesses told police O’Neil ran from the store when he was shot.

The innocent man sitting in his car in the parking lot said he heard the first shots and saw the two combatants run from the store, while continuing their gun battle.

The bystander said both men fired in his direction.

Describing O’Neil’s shot, the man said “It went through the back window, the back seat and then it hit me in the back."

The victim said he tried to protect his girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

"I told her ‘Get down, I think I got shot.’ I said 'check.' I had a muscle shirt on. She checked, and she's like, 'Yeah, you got shot.'" the man said.

The victim said even though O’Neil was was fatally wounded and died in the parking lot, his last act was to fire a round. That has caused him grief.

The victim said he is still in pain, and is having trouble sleeping. He said the bullet missed all his vital organs.

"It went around the rib cage, yes. It's under my armpit. The bullet's still in there," he said.

The other gunman, who police said has a permit, was shooting too, according to the victim, who said at least two of those bullets pierced his car.

Pointing to a deep gash in the driver’s side hood, the victim said it grazed here the roof and the back.

The victim said nobody has told him what caliber guns were used, but the bullet holes in his car are significant.

The victim said he believes justice may be hard to come by.

The victim said nobody is offering to help him recover from his losses, and he feels this is an unfair burden.

"I got shot both ways from both of them,” the victim said.

Police initially said the shooting would be ruled justified, but they said the investigation is continues.

Initially police said the fatal confrontation was caught on the store's surveillance cameras.

They have not released that video. The victim said if there is a bright spot, to the ordeal, it is that his teenaged nephew was in the store when the bullets were flying, and he survived unscathed.

The victim said his nephew hit the floor, and though shaken, that 13 year old was not injured.

© 2018 KENS