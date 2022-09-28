Veterans try to save veterans from suicide with PSA campaign

Patrick Kelly says he tries to help any veteran thinking about suicide, especially since he's been on the verge more than once.

SAN ANTONIO — In an age of social media, influencers, and characters, the public service announcement could seem obsolete to some. United States military veterans hope it's a lifeline to those needing it the most.

"It's messaging that's created by, shaped by, and delivered by veterans," Dr. Matthew Miller said.

Miller is the Executive Director of Suicide Prevention for the Department of Veterans affairs. He said the VA and the Ad Council partnered to create a new PSA campaign called "Don't Wait. Reach out."

The goal is to offer struggling veterans a lifeline and resources from the dark doorway of suicide.

"Veterans also are the last to take a look at what their needs are individually from a prevention or maintenance perspective," Miller said.

Patrick Kelly has been on the verge more than once.

"I had plans multiple times. I was ready," Kelly said.

The 64-year-old said he was planning to get rid of his service dogs because he was fed up with the VA and didn't want the labels therapists gave him.

"I was going to take my opioids and just go to sleep," he said. "I actually tried to shoot myself at one point. But at the last minute, I pulled away."

Kelly enlisted in the Marines in 1977. His story involves mishaps, injuries, and medical and surgical errors. He went in at paramount fitness but left the Marines discharged in a wheelchair.

His marriage did not last. He said life was a blur because of the medication he was on. Kelly believes he came up in an age where veterans' care was about filling them up with pills so they would shut up.

"At one time, I was on fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, Demerol, hydrocodone, all at the same time," he said.

Kelly got into therapy in 1994, nearly ten years after getting a medical discharge from military service.

"Everything was just building up. Building up. And they kept telling me I had PTSD, " he sai. "And I'm like, I don't have PTSD. I don't want any labels. Leave me alone. They tried to tell me I had TBI. I'm like, you don't even know what you're talking about."

Eight years and multiple suicide attempts later, Kelly got the understanding and the help he needed. One was someone who could explain his PTSD and traumatic brain injury. The other came through a recreational program at the VA that allowed Kelly to get on a recumbent bicycle---boosting his endorphins.

"I'm controlling the pain with my mind now. But I have to have the tools," he said.

But every veteran has not reached that point. The VA is reaching out during suicide prevention month to highlight an everyday problem where veterans are more apt to end it all than anyone else.

"Suicide is preventable, and everyone has a role to play," Miller said.