FORT HOOD, Texas — A Killeen man who spent several weeks in the ICU at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

James Warnock is a retired Navy mechanical engineer. He is the medical center's first hospitalized COVID-19 patient to be released.

After battling the virus for several weeks, Warnock exited the elevators to the atrium, where a small entourage of hospital staff were waiting to send him off with well-wishes. They celebrated his victory over the illness by clapping and cheering.

"It is such a good thing, to see our first COVID-19 patient go home, "Col. Richard Malish, CRDAMC commander, said. "We're excited about his recovery. It's a big deal for him and his family, and I am proud of the hard work of our staff."

The staff tribute was also an acknowledgment of the importance of teamwork in treating patients with the virus.

"Our multi-disciplinary team approach was important to managing this new disease process, "Maj. Amaya De La Garza chief pulmonary intensive care and respiratory services said. "Everyone from anesthesia to attending physicians to physical therapy to pharmacy to nursing came together every day to thoroughly discuss every detail of the situation and coordinate care. Multidisciplinary rounding is the standard and ensures everyone knows the entire plan allowing for better care and better patient outcomes."

The care here at Darnall is top-notch," Warnock said. "Everyone was really, really good and did a great job."

Warnock was greeted by his wife and daughter and then headed home to continue to rest and recuperate.

