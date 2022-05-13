Yes, you should wear sunscreen in the car | VERIFY

The cumulative effect of sun on your body while driving increases the risk of skin cancer.

SAN ANTONIO — Sunscreen is a must in the pool or at the lake, but what about in the car? Many of us spend hours on the road every week which leads us to this claim.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that I need to wear sunscreen in the car to prevent skin cancer?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Tessa Cervantes from Sonterra Dermatology

The St. Louis University School of Medicine

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

"The sun rays, right, are what we talk about. It causes cancer, and so those can pass through the glass," Dr. Cervantes told us. "And so it only blocks a certain amount of rays. So you still get some of those UV rays that come through the glass. So, yes, you can still get skin cancer even if you're sitting in the car with the windows up."

"We tend to see more skin cancer on the left side of the face. The cumulative effect of being exposed to the sun builds up over many years," said Dr. Scott Fosko, the chairman of dermatology at the St. Louis University School of Medicine.

So yes, it is true. You should wear sunscreen in the car to lower your risk of getting skin cancer. Dr. Cervantes also said you should even wear sunscreen on cloudy days because you still get 80 percent of the UV rays from the sun.

