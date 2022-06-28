Verify: Yes, turning right in front of a VIA bus could get you a ticket

You need to get into the far right lane first, before turning right. If not, it could cost you $232.

SAN ANTONIO — For many of us it has been years since we took a driving test. New laws come along frequently. In tonight's Verify we look into one law that has many confused and could land you with a ticket.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that you can get a ticket if you turn right in front of a VIA bus?

THE SOURCES

Lorraine Pulido, the Communications Manager for VIA Metropolitan Transportation

The Texas Transportation Code...

The San Antonio Code of Ordinances.

THE ANSWER

TRUE

WHAT WE FOUND

"According to the Texas state law and a city ordinance here in San Antonio, it is a violation to turn right in front of a bus," Pulido said. "If you make a safe lane change in front of a bus before turning right, that is acceptable."

In the Texas Transportation Code it says the following: "To make a right turn at an intersection, an operator shall make both the approach and the turn as closely as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway."

That means you need to get into the far right lane first before turning right. Pulido added, "It's just when people are in the lane next to the station abreast and then they just go straight and turn right without doing the steps that we learned in driving school."

If you are driving next to the bus, you must first make a legal lane change in front of the bus. Then you can make the right turn.

So yes, it is true. Turning right in front of a VIA bus could get you a ticket.