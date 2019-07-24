WASHINGTON — A viewer saw an article claiming a city in U.S. Representative, Ilhan Oman's congressional district voted to eliminate the Pledge of Allegiance.

She wants to know is this true?

So Verify researchers did some digging and found this claim comes from a June 17 city council meeting in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota when five of its seven Council members voted unanimously to stop saying the pledge of allegiance before every meeting.

Omar is not a Saint Louis Park City council member and was not involved.

Council-member Tim Brausen said during the meeting, "In order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community, we're gonna forgo saying the pledge of allegiance before every meeting. if it's a special occasion we will consider using the pledge of allegiance before the meetings."

This move sparked criticism, even President Trump chimed in tweeting the pledge of allegiance was "under siege" in Saint Louis Park.

However on July 15, all seven members voted to bring back the pledge of allegiance.



So, we verified, yes, city council members in one of Ilhan Omar's congressional district voted to eliminate the pledge of allegiance before meetings, then reversed the decision. And Representative Omar had nothing to do with this controversy.

