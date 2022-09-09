Verify: Yes, the childhood smallpox vaccine will provide some protection against monkeypox

Not everybody is eligible to get the monkeypox vaccine.

SAN ANTONIO — The monkeypox virus continues to make headlines around the world and in South Texas. In this Verify we take a look at the virus and whether a previous vaccine many may have received for a different disease could keep you from contracting monkeypox. The United States stopped giving the vaccine in large scale numbers in 1972 when the disease became largely eradicated.

THE QUESTION

The question comes from viewer Diane Horn of San Antonio asked, "If you received the childhood smallpox vaccine, will that provide protection against monkeypox?"

THE SOURCES

Dr. Jason Bowling, University Health

Miguel Cervantes, San Antonio Metro Health

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention

THE ANSWER

TRUE

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Jason Bowling, who is an infectious disease specialist with University Health and Professor of Infectious Diseases with UT Health San Antonio told us, "There's probably some protection, but it really depends on how long ago you had that smallpox vaccine, and then what your immune system looks like, and how old you are. So there's a couple of factors, but there's probably some residual protection."

On the CDC website it says, "Because monkeypox virus is closely related to the virus that causes smallpox, the smallpox vaccine can protect people from getting monkeypox. Past data from Africa suggests that the smallpox vaccine is at least 85% effective in preventing monkeypox."

Miguel Cervantes, a Public Health Administrator with San Antonio's Metropolitan Health Distrtict, stresses anyone can get monkeypox but it is based on behavior. He told us, "While currently the majority of the individuals being affected by this virus are men who have sex with men, that does not mean that the virus cannot affect other individuals as well.