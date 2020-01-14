HOUSTON — Major League Baseball handed down a historic punishment for the Houston Astros in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal.

General manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended and subsequently fired, the team lost draft picks, and the team was hit with the maximum fine allowed under MLB’S constitution.

That’s why Wendy Dohm emailed KHOU’s verify team asking, “Just wondering where the $5 million fine for the Astros goes.”

To verify this question, we went to the MLB and the Society for American Baseball Research.

SABR is made up of baseball historians, statisticians and researchers.

According to Jacob Pomrenke, the director of editorial content, it’s hard to say where internal fines go.

Historically, he says the money goes towards the MLB’s general fund.

Sometimes, the league will flag certain fines to go to charity.

The policy isn’t spelled out in the MLB constitution.

KHOU emailed and left several voicemails for MLB’s communications team and the Office of the Commissioner.

We’ll update this story if the league provides a definitive answer about what will happen with money.

