Verify: Taking a look at two common Powerball claims

Saturday's drawing could be for the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Powerball lottery was created over 30 years ago. The rules for the game have changed here and there. Tonight we have two VERIFY claims.

QUESTION ONE

Is it true that the odds of winning the jackpot are worse than in the past?

THE SOURCES

Gary Grief, Texas Lottery Executive Director

THE ANSWER

TRUE

WHAT WE FOUND

Gary Grief, the Executive Director of the Texas Lottery said, "The odds have gotten changed many times over the years. The last time that occurred was back in October of 2015, and the odds of winning the top prize, the jackpot prize, went from one in 175 million one in 292 million."

So that claim is true. The odds of winning the jackpot are worse than in the past.

Grief tells us the reason the odds were changed were because Powerball and Megamillions, which were originally sold in separate states began to both be sold in nearly every state nationwide. And it made sense once you add population to these games to make the odds somewhat match the population that you're trying to serve.

QUESTION TWO

Is it true that the smaller the jackpot is, the better the odds, because fewer people are playing?"

THE SOURCES

Gary Grief, Texas Lottery Executive Director

THE ANSWER

FALSE

WHAT WE FOUND

Grief said, "And it made good sense once you add population to these games to make the odds somewhat match the population that you're trying to serve."

So that claim is false. It is not true that the smaller the jackpot is, the better the odds, because fewer people are playing."