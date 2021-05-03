VERIFY: Answering your questions on filing taxes this year

The VERIFY team has received a lot of questions about the tax filing process. We got answers from Michael Devine, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service.

HOUSTON — The way you file taxes this year could be different if you got a federal stimulus check or collected unemployment. The VERIFY team has gotten a lot of questions about the process. We got answers from Michael Devine, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service.

CLAIM: Texas residents will get an extension on filing taxes this year.

TRUE. “The President signed a declaration that says everyone in Texas has until June 15 to file their tax return if they need that time. But the sooner you file your returns, the quicker you get your refund," Devine said.

CLAIM: If you make under $75,000 a year, your taxes are going to go up beginning this year and will increase every two years as a direct result of the 2017 tax cuts.

FALSE. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced most taxes until 2025," Devine said.

CLAIM: If you owe child support, you would get the stimulus tax credit, since you normally don't get your income tax.

“That depends," Devine said, on the tax laws for each economic impact payment and the recovery rebate credit are different. "So you would have to check with a tax professional or online at www.irs.gov and do a little research.”

CLAIM: You must pay back the money from the stimulus with your tax refund.

FALSE. “There is nothing in the law that requires you to pay back any of the economic impact payments," Devine said.

CLAIM: You are required to pay taxes on the $600 stimulus payment.

FALSE. “There is nothing in the law that says that that is taxable income. You will not put it on your tax return," Devine said.

CLAIM: You have to pay taxes on your unemployment income.

TRUE. “Unemployment income is taxable on your federal tax return," Devine said.

CLAIM: You must include information from a Form 1099 for unemployment benefits, even if you never applied for or received them.

FALSE. “If you receive a document like a 1099G for unemployment benefits you did not receive, go back to the agency and ask for corrected document, but do not claim that income on your tax return only claim income that you actually received," Devine said.

CLAIM: I received an email telling me to return my stimulus payment. Can the IRS take your stimulus payment?