Verify: Is security different for different rodeo shows?

We find out it is all about the size of the crowd.

SAN ANTONIO — When big events like the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo start each year, security becomes a big concern.

KENS5 viewer Sonia Gamboa says she recently attended several concerts at this year's San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. She wanted us to look into her claim.

THE QUESTION

Is security different for different rodeo shows?

THE SOURCES

Chris Derby, Chief Marketing Officer for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

THE ANSWER

Chris Derby, the Chief Marketing Officer for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo told us, "The only time might be when its capacity of crowds inside the AT&T center, capacity on the grounds we do up our security, mostly on the weekends."

Derby says more officers are needed for bigger crowds. He tells us the same number of officers worked the AT&T center for both the Ludacris concert and the Sam Hunt show, but there were fewer officers at the Little Texas concert, all based on attendance. He added, "We do not discriminate as you can see by how we invite all to enjoy our event by having many different genres of music for everyone to enjoy."

As for metal detectors they are used to enter the grounds, and also to enter the AT & T Center through the VIP entrance, since you don't enter the grounds first. Derby said, "We use the Magtron the Spurs use when they're here as well. And then we also have some new weapons detectors that come through our main fairgrounds gates of similar to what Six Flags uses, and it lets people just come on through with purses, and it just more reads a quick scan and certain items."