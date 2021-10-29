No, you cannot get the flu from the flu shot

Here's what the CDC and a San Antonio doctor had to say on the matter.

SAN ANTONIO — It is that time of year again: flu season! And that means it is time to get your annual flu shot, according to health officials.

But some of our viewers are still reluctant to get it, and wanted us to verify if you can get the flu virus from the flu shot.

THE QUESTION

Can you get the flu virus from the flu vaccine?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Bishal Sinha, Methodist Hospital Metropolitan

The Centers For Disease Control

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Today's VERIFY comes from Steven Trinidad Sr. He would like us to verify that the flu vaccine does not give you the flu virus.

Our sources are Dr. Bishal Sinha, the chief of medicine at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The flu shot refers to the flu vaccine, which is administered by an injection, and that does not contain the life flu virus itself," Sinha said. "So it is not possible to get the flu from having received the flu shot."

The CDC's influenza information page goes on to state the vaccines are made with inactivated viruses, or with only a single protein.

"The nasal spray vaccine contains live viruses that are attenuated (weakened) so that they will not cause illness," the CDC goes on to say.

Still, many viewers have said they felt like they got the virus from the shot before. Sinha says that's your body building an immune response.