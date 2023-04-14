Verify: Is this nationwide Facebook scam about a lost girl real or a scam?

This scam has been around for at least six years

SAN ANTONIO — Scams. They are nationwide. Worldwide. In so many forms. Especially on the internet. Tonight's Verify which tackles one of them that has been going around for years.

THE QUESTION

Is a post on Facebook truly of a young girl who had been separated from her family?

THE SOURCES

Jason Meza, the Senior Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau.

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Meza told us this is indeed a scam. He said, "This is a typical pattern we see a lot with the emergency scam where somebody is seeking help, but they are going to the masses or simply casting a wide net, trying to get people to offer money, offer anything they can to help."

Meza says the photo was lifted from a totally unrelated incident. He added, "We see people that are trying to exchange things, trying to buy things, concert tickets, anything. They're simply taking photos, duplicating them, making them their own and making the case for money."

So no, it is false. The post on Facebook is not of a young girl who had been separated from her family.