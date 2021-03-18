VERIFY: You're clear to donate blood after getting COVID-19 vaccine

The Red Cross says you'll need to provide the vaccine manufacturer name when you donate.

OHIO, USA — Blood donations are almost always highly-sought after. But as more of us become eligible, does a COVID-19 vaccination interfere with your ability to donate?

A viewer wrote to us asking about blood donations in the era of COVID. We went straight to the experts for the best information: the American Red Cross and ProMedica's Dr. Brian Kaminski.

First question: can you donate blood after getting vaccinated? The short answer is yes.

"To help people who have a condition where they need a blood transfusion, for people who are in a severe trauma, it's always good to donate blood if that's something that you do," Kaminski said.

The Red Cross says you'll need to provide the vaccine manufacturer name when you donate. If you received any of the FDA authorized vaccines -- meaning Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson -- you don't need to wait to donate.

However, if you're sick with COVID, you should wait.

"We never recommend anyone donate when they're in the middle of the illness because we don't want you out and about," Kaminski explained. "But if you've met the definition of recovery -- if 10 days have passed, if you no longer have a fever and you have improvement of your respiratory symptoms -- then you can call the Red Cross and tell them that you're interested in donating and they'll set up a time for you to come in."

So we can VERIFY: if you've been vaccinated and you want to donate blood, you're clear to do so.

But if you have COVID, you should wait until you're fully recovered to donate.