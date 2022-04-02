VERIFY: Do changes in voter laws mean not every registered Texas voter will get an ID?

SAN ANTONIO — As we continue to count down the days until the March 1 primary elections, early voting is just around the corner, set to begin Feb. 14.

By this point, many voters would have already received their voter ID cards. But you might not have yours yet for 2022, and viewer Michelle Schott wanted to know if it was true that not everybody registered in Texas would be receiving those IDs this year due to changes in voting laws.