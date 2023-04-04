Verify: Did Stormy Daniels once deny an affair with Donald Trump?

Social media posts are bringing up a 2018 letter that appears to bear Daniels' signature

ATLANTA — Social media posts claim that Stormy Daniels once denied an affair with Donald Trump that is at the heart of New York’s criminal case against the former President.

It's one of the most highly publicized “he said/she said” situations in American political history.

Donald Trump has been steadfast in his denial of an affair with the adult film star.

While Daniels insists that it happened, social media posts point to a document that appears to have her signature acknowledging that the affair never took place.

Did Daniels at one time admit there was no affair?

A letter issued by representatives of Stormy Daniels in 2018

Statements by Stormy Daniels on social media and her tell all book "Full Disclosure"

Yes, at one time Daniels denied an affair with Donald Trump but has since said she was pressured into saying that.

What we found

Former President Trump has acknowledged that his lawyers paid Stormy Daniels in 2016 to, "stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair.”

The former President has insisted the payments were proper. In 2018 he said on Twitter that Daniels had “signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair.”

The letter, made public that year, bears what appears to be Daniel’s signature.

It says that “each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006. I’m not denying the affair because I was paid hush money. I’m denying it because it never happened.”

After the letter was made public in 2018, Daniels said she was pressured into signing it.

Now that it’s resurfaced on social media, Daniels has taken to her Twitter account to post a page from her book "Full Disclosure"

“I panicked,” she wrote about signing the letter while claiming she felt threatened. “I knew the statement was complete BS.”