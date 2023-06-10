Verify: Yes, there was a recent data breach in the Baptist Healthcare System

Affected patients are being notified and offered free credit and identity protection services

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Was there a data breach as a local hospital? And was patient data put at risk? That's the KENS5 viewer question we answer in tonight's Verify.

When you go to a hospital you expect your private information to remain safe. One of our KENS5 viewers wrote the Verify team and said, "Received a form letter from Baptist Health System stating they had a data breach between March 31, 2022 and April 24, 2022. Personal information such as full name, date of birth, Social Security number, insurance information, etc. was compromised. The letter is from a California address."

THE QUESTION

Is it true that there was a recent data breach within the Baptist Health System?

THE SOURCES

The Baptist Health System

THE ANSWER

TRUE

WHAT WE FOUND

When asked the question about the possible breach Baptist said, "On April 20, 2022, it was learned that certain systems within the network may have been infected with malicious code as a result of potentially unauthorized activity. In response to this incident, user access to impacted information technology applications was immediately suspended, extensive cybersecurity protection protocols were executed, and steps were quickly taken to restrict further unauthorized activity."

Baptist also told us based on the review data that may have been compromised include demographic information to identify and contact a patient, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, medical information and billing and claims information."

Baptist also told us affected patients are being notified and complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection is being offered to those whose Social Security number was potentially involved.

So yes, it is true. There was recent data breach within in the Baptist Healthcare System.

If anyone has an concern about this incident they can call 1-833-423-2986.