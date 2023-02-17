Verify: Is CPS Energy calling customers threatening to cut off electricity due to unpaid bills?

They say they do call to remind customers if their bills are past due, but not to have service shut off if they aren't paid

SAN ANTONIO — Unknown numbers popping up on your phone. We get the calls all of the time, but it isn't always easy to determine which ones are real, and which ones are scams.

Having your electricity cut off is a fear for many, especially if they have past due bills. We received a submission from KENS5 viewer Lorraine Chavez who said, "Can you please verify if CPS energy is calling residential customers, letting them know that their electricity is being cut off due to not receiving payments in the past."

THE QUESTION

Is CPS Energy using a third party to call customers about cutting off their electricity due to unpaid bills?

THE SOURCES

Milady Nazir, CPS Energy Spokesperson

THE ANSWER

FALSE

WHAT WE FOUND

Nazir told us, "CPS Energy does not call customers to threaten the disconnection of their service. CPS energy will call to remind them that they have a past due balance. But we do not threaten over the phone the disconnection of service."

Nazir also said to follow them on social media. She said, "Because that's where we when we notice scamming activity, we send out alerts. We have a dedicated page actually on our website. They can go to CPSEnergy.com/scammers."

So no, it is false. CPS Energy is not using a third party to call customers about cutting off their electricity due to unpaid bills.