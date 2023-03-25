Verify: Yes, there is a link between COVID and a condition that causes rapid heartbeat after standing up

POTS is a condition that causes the heart to speed up rapidly after standing up, causing dizziness and fatigue

SAN ANTONIO — We've heard over the past few years that COVID can have long-lasting effects on the heart. By now we know that once contracting COVID, no matter how severe, many are suffering long COVID symptoms months or even years later.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that COVID can be a trigger for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, a professor and chair of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at UT Health San Antonio

The National Institutes of Health

Dr. Alan Kwan, a cardiologist from Cedars-Sinai

THE ANSWER

TRUE

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Verduzco-Gutierrez told us, "Yes. So it is known that COVID can be a trigger for POTS. I work with my neurology and cardiology colleagues as well, so we take care of several patients that have pods as a result of having COVID 19 infection."

The National Institutes of Health found there was close to a 100 percent increase in those developing POTS after a COVID diagnosis.

The study's author, Dr. Alan Kwan, also said: "Preventing COVID-19 through vaccination is still the best way to reduce your risk of developing POTS."

So yes, it is true. COVID can be a trigger for the disease known as POTS.