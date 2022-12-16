VERIFY: Is it a UFO or an airplane?

KENS 5 viewer Brittany Myers caught footage of something in the sky that had us scratching our heads.

SAN ANTONIO — We all wonder if UFOs they real. Do aliens exist? Have they visited us?

Those questions may have been in the mind of Brittany Myers when she took the video above while near Wurzbach and Vance Jackson on the city's northwest side within the past month.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that it was an object from outer space that was seen in the sky that day?

THE SOURCES

Rick Varner, the Director of the Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College

The American Meteor Society

THE ANSWER

False

WHAT WE FOUND

Here's what Varner had to say about the temporarily unidentified flying object.

"Looks to me like a jet at just the right angle with the sun because it is too slow to be anything coming from space which would be in excess of 18,000 mph," he said in a statement.

The American Meteor Society's Fireball FAQs provides more insight: "How fast are meteorites traveling when they reach the ground?"

The answer falls in line with what Varner says: about 25,000 mph to 160,000 mph.

So no, it is not true. It was not an object from outer space that was seen in the sky that day.

Wondering how frequent meteorites fall over Earth? The American Meteor Society says about 10 to 50 happen each day, but two-thirds of those are over oceans, and another one out of every four over uninhabited land. So only about two to 12 are seen daily by us humans.