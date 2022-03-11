Yes, you still have to wear a mask on planes, trains and public buses

The federal mask mandate on airplanes, public buses and other mass transit has been extended through April 18.

The CDC’s updated guidance did not change the federal mask mandate on public transportation, which was first issued by President Joe Biden on Jan. 21, 2021, and extended three times by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which enforces the rule. But online searches show many people are still wondering if they have to continue masking on airplanes and other forms of public transit.

THE QUESTION

Do I still have to wear a mask on planes, trains and other forms of public transit?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, you still have to wear a mask on planes, trains and other forms of public transit. The federal mask mandate on public transportation has been extended to April 18.

WHAT WE FOUND

At the CDC’s recommendation, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the federal mask mandate on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, as well as in transportation hubs, through April 18, the federal agencies confirmed in a statement on March 10.

So what does this mandate mean for you? The VERIFY team answers your questions below.

Where are face masks required?

Under the current federal mandate, face masks are required to be worn by all people, regardless of their vaccination status, while on public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the U.S. and U.S. territories.

The order also requires everyone to wear masks while at transportation hubs, such as airports, public bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations, seaports, U.S. ports of entry, and all other locations where people board public transportation in both indoor and outdoor areas.

Where are face masks not required?

People who are eating, drinking, or taking medication for brief periods of time are not required to wear a mask while in indoor transportation areas. Wearing a mask is also not required while communicating for brief periods of time with a person who is hearing impaired when the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication, as well as under the following circumstances:

if, on an aircraft, wearing oxygen masks is needed because of loss of cabin pressure or other event affecting aircraft ventilation

if unconscious (for reasons other than sleeping), incapacitated, unable to be awakened, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance

when necessary to temporarily lower or remove the mask to verify one’s identity, such as during a TSA screening or when asked to do so by the ticket or gate agent or any law enforcement official

when experiencing difficulty breathing or shortness of breath or feeling winded, until able to resume normal breathing with the mask; when vomiting until vomiting ceases; or if wearing a mask interferes with necessary medical care such as supplemental oxygen administered via an oxygen mask

People onboard the following categories of transportation also continue to be exempt from the requirement to wear a mask:

Private forms of transportation operated only for personal, non-commercial use

Commercial motor vehicles or trucks, if the driver is the only person in the vehicle or truck, or the vehicle or truck is operated by a team who all live in the same household and are the only persons in the vehicle

Forms of transportation operated or chartered by the U.S. military as long as the operator of the conveyance follows all requirements of U.S. military services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that are equivalent to the requirements in CDC’s order.

Are face masks required on school buses?

The CDC no longer requires people to wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs. The CDC said on Feb. 25 that it made this change to align with guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 community level.

School systems may choose to require that people wear masks on buses or vans at their discretion, the CDC said.

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

Children under the age of 2 years old are exempt from wearing a face mask on public transportation, according to the current mandate.

A person with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act is also exempt from the mandate, along with “a person for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations,” according to the CDC.

For more information on the federal mask mandate on public transportation, visit the CDC’s website.