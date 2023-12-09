What to know about harmful algal blooms in Central Texas

Belton Lake Park Rangers have not seen concentrations of algae bloom this summer. However, if you or your pet encounter the plant, it could be fatal.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — It's almost time to say goodbye to summer! But, before you or your pet take one last dip in the water, is it actually safe to go in?

Central Texans are wondering whether or not the deadly algae in Belton Lake from March of 2021 is still there.

THE QUESTION

Is there deadly algae in Belton Lake?

OUR SOURCES

Arty Johnson, Natural Resource Specialist, Park Ranger for Belton Lake, and Pat Glibert, Professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and phytoplankton ecologist interested in the effects of nutrients and algal blooms.

THE ANSWER

No, there are no confirmed blooms in Central Texas, but experts recommend still being cautious when swimming in a body of water.

WHAT WE FOUND

Johnson says their team has patrolled all year, but they have not seen any concentrations of algae bloom. This is because the conditions have not been right.

"It really has to do also with nitrogen and phosphorus that's in the water," Johnson said.

When blooms are spotted, they could be fatal if ingested. Glibert says the most common species in freshwater is microcystis, which produces the toxin microcystin.

"If you're swimming or being exposed to it you might get a skin rash," Glibert said. "Microcystin can also get into products that we would fish for or eat from the lake. The toxin is one that is known to cause liver cancer, and this is after long-term exposure. The toxin can be carried through the air, it can be aerosolized. If it's a reservoir, microcystin can get into the drinking water."

It can also be deadly for pets.

"One of the reasons that pets and dogs die after playing in the water is that they're more likely to drink the water," Glibert added.

"If they're on a leash within six feet where they're supposed to be, then you have control and you can watch out for your pets," Johnson said.

If microcystis is present, the water will look thick like paint and pea-soup green. It can be found in smaller coves where there is not a lot of water movement.

The experts say no matter what, be cautious and use your best judgment when swimming in the water.

"Algae comes and goes, it could be nothing, there today and a few days later be gone or vice versa," Johnson said. "If it doesn't look normal, don't go in, whether it's brown, whether it's green, or blue, whatever color. Trust your instincts."

If you see potential blooms on Belton Lake, contact the US Army Corps of Engineers at 254-742-3050.

If you have something you would like verified, email verify@kcentv.com or sdishon@kcentv.com.