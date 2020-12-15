VERIFY: Sorry, but that free Netflix text is a scam

HOUSTON — A year’s worth of free Netflix sounds like a good deal -- if it’s real. A few people contacted the VERIFY team after getting a text message with that offer.
It’s a claim that has lit up social media and cell phones with what appears to be a great deal from Netflix.
The message reads, “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is giving everyone a free one-year subscription to help you stay at home.” The text includes a link to claim it.
Sharon, Billy and a few others asked us to VERIFY.
Our source for this is Netflix. A representative told our team over the phone, the text is not real. Instead, it is a phishing scam. That is when scammers use emails or text messages to trick you into sharing personal information.
Phishing has become so common, Netflix built a section warning customers about the scam. It includes tips on identifying suspicious messages including text messages with links or unrecognizable URLs.
So, we can Verify, the deal is not real.
The Netflix representative said they are getting a lot of calls from customers about the fake text. If you get a message you believe is suspicious, Netflix wants you to email them about it at phishing@netflix.com.