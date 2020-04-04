TYLER, Texas — May families are struggling financially because of the coronavirus. The stimulus plan included in the CARES Act has given them a ray of hope, but a large number say they are worried that family dynamics might stop them from receiving a check.

CBS19 received dozens of questions from viewers this week on how past-due payments would affect parents who have remarried.

One CBS19 viewer summed it up when she wrote: “I am married to my husband, who owes back support to his ex-wife. My husband and I have two kids, and make less than $150,000, so we would be receiving $3,400. Is our whole family check going to the back support or a max of $1,200 for my husband’s piece?”

The Debt Collection Improvement Act of 1996 gave the U.S. Treasury Department the power to intercept tax refunds from someone who is behind on their child support payments. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote a blog post on March 26 that child support is the only debt for which the government can withhold someone’s stimulus check.

Annette Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Support Division said the state will send updated information to Washington make sure custodial parents get what they are owed.

Kirk Leetzow, a tax advisor who runs Leetzow Tax Advisors LLC in Chandler, said Friday that the Treasury Department uses Social Security numbers to manage administrative offsets for debts such as past-due child support, so it will only take money from the non-custodial parent.

Leetzow said that would remain the cases for couples who file jointly if one party owes child support. He said the new spouse would still receive his/her check, and their supplemental payments for any children they have together would also be unaffected.

Even if you file jointly, your current spouse’s payment will not be affected, and neither will any supplemental payments for your children.

In Gillam’s case, she and her husband would still get $2,200, while her husband’s ex gets his $1,200.

If you have a question or concern you would like us to verify, you can send an email to dlippman@cbs19.tv or send me a message on Facebook or Twitter.