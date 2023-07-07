VERIFY: Is it the homeowner’s responsibility to clear their overgrowth from street signs?

Includes any signs that could impede traffic in any way?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — We see it often in both TV and movies, as well as real life: Neighbors arguing about trees hanging into each other's property or overgrowth that crosses the property line.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that in the City of San Antonio, if overgrowth from a homeowner's yard is blocking street signs on public property, it is the responsibility of the homeowner to clear the sign?

THE SOURCES

Michael Shannon, director for San Antonio Development Services

Nicholas Olivier, public relations manager for San Antonio's Public Works Department

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

"The responsibility for any of that vegetation over any right-of-way, whether it's a sign or a sidewalk, is the responsibility of the property owner that either has the tree or vegetation on their property," Shannon said. "Or even the adjacent property owner, if it's outside their fence or outside a perimeter wall."

Olivier agreed and told us: "Public Works is in charge of mowing medians and other public spaces. We will occasionally do emergency cuts if there is a true visual obstruction that's causing a safety hazard."

So yes, it is true. If overgrowth from a homeowner's yard is blocking street signs on public property, it is the responsibility of that very homeowner to clear the sign.

For a look at the Public Works interactive mowing schedule, click here.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.