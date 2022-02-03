Yes, the free N95 masks from the federal government are made in the US

All of the free, NIOSH-approved N95 masks deployed from the federal government’s stockpile were manufactured in the United States.

In the coming weeks, millions of free N95 masks from the federal government will be distributed at thousands of pharmacies and health centers across the United States. This is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to protect Americans from the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.

These N95 masks, which are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), come from the government's strategic national stockpile. The stockpile has more than 750 million of the higher-quality masks on hand, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The federal agency said 400 million of the N95s are being made available for the free mask program which started shipments to pharmacies and health centers in late January.

Since the program was announced, several VERIFY viewers have texted our team asking where these free masks were made.

THE QUESTION

Are the free N95 masks from the federal government made in the United States?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, the free N95 masks from the federal government are made in the United States.

WHAT WE FOUND

All of the free N95 masks the federal government is sending to pharmacies and health centers from its stockpile were manufactured in the U.S., a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson told VERIFY.

“All NIOSH-approved N95 respirators deploying from the Strategic National Stockpile as part of the effort to provide Americans with free, higher-quality masks are produced in the United States,” the HHS spokesperson said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the mask manufacturers included in the program on its website. The manufacturers include 3M, Honeywell, Moldex and Dräger.

VERIFY reached out to all four manufacturers to confirm that their masks are made in the U.S. In an email to VERIFY, 3M said it makes its N95 masks in the U.S., with two plants in South Dakota and Nebraska, and a global fit lab in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“3M has supplied the federal and state governments with hundreds of millions of N95s that are in stockpiles for this purpose, and we will replenish them as needed,” the company said.

Moldex told VERIFY in a statement its masks are also made in the U.S. The company said the only component that is not sourced domestically is the strap. However, a Moldex spokesperson explained the strap does meet the requirements of the Berry Amendment, which applies domestic-source requirements to certain food, clothing, fabrics, specialty metals, and hand or measuring tools when purchased with Department of Defense (DoD) appropriated funds.

Spokespersons for Honeywell and Dräger say they are working to confirm answers to our questions.

Anne Miller serves as the executive director of Project N95, a national, nonprofit COVID-19 critical equipment clearinghouse. She told VERIFY domestic mask manufacturers started popping up across the country in response to the N95 mask shortage at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Back in March 2020, we were told to conserve and not to wear N95 respirators because healthcare workers needed them, and healthcare workers themselves were having to recycle them,” said Miller. “What happened was that the American manufacturing community really sprang to life and spun up manufacturing operations of NIOSH-rated respirators, which is a nontrivial thing to accomplish. I mean, it takes months to get your approval as a NIOSH-rated maker.”

Miller says at least six states, including Texas, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Florida and California, now have NIOSH-approved N95 manufacturing facilities.