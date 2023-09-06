VERIFY: Is it illegal to eat food at a grocery store before you pay for it?

It's a common practice. Can you be charged for it?

SAN ANTONIO — When you're grocery shopping with kids, odds are they've dug into something in the cart before you've reached the checkout line.

In our latest VERIFY, we find out what can happen if anyone is caught with sticky fingers before hitting the checkout.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that it is illegal to eat food from a grocery store before you buy it?

THE SOURCES

John Jahanara, the Balcones Heights Police Department Police Chief

Betty Wang, JD, a contributor to FindLaw.com

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Chief Jahanara said it is indeed illegal.

"Technically, the way the law is written, it's merchandise that's not paid for," he said. "In our city, we have a couple of locations (where) we've dealt with this before, and it's considered unpaid merchandise."

"This type of activity may be akin to shoplifting," Wang added. "But in general, shoplifting requires two elements: Taking possession of an item being offered for sale, and the intent to permanently deprive the item's rightful owner without paying for it."

Jananara says it comes down to whether or not the business wants to prosecute.

"In our area, a lot of our business owners are not prosecuting," he said. "They're applying the criminal trespass warnings, looking into the best interests of their business and also protecting their customers and preventing it in the future so it won't happen again."

So yes, it is true. It is illegal to eat food from a grocery store before you buy it.

We reached out to H-E-B officials as well, who told us they've seen more theft in recent months. Jahanara said that likely has to do with inflation, and the increasing cost of most products.