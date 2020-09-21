VERIFY: No, 4 GOP senators have not confirmed they won't vote on new Supreme Court justice until January

People have claimed that it's confirmed there are enough senators to stop a Supreme Court nominee vote before the election, but that's not the case.

There are already claims spreading around that say four Republican senators have confirmed they won't vote on a new Supreme Court justice to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat until after inauguration day in January.

One such post, which got over 1,000 shares when posted in a Facebook group, said the Republican senators who won't vote are Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, Utah's Mitt Romney, Maine's Susan Collins and Iowa's Chuck Grassley.

The claims' implications are significant because Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, which means four Republicans would have to break from the party to hold off a vote. If just three Republicans choose not to hold a vote, that could create a 50-50 tie, broken by Vice President Mike Pence.

THE QUESTION

Have four Republican senators confirmed they won't vote on a Supreme Court justice nomination until after the election?

THE ANSWER

No. Two Republican senators have said they would like to wait until after the election to vote on a justice, but haven't actually said what they'll do if a vote comes to the Senate floor anyway. No other Republican senators have stated they will definitely postpone a vote.

WHAT WE FOUND

Both Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have publicly said they do not support the Senate taking up a nomination before the presidential election on November 3.

Collins put out a statement on September 19 that said while she has "no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee's beginning the process of reviewing [Trump] 's nominee's credentials," she does "not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee before the election."

On September 20, Murkowski released a statement that said, "For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed."

Based on these statements, it's likely they both would vote against holding a confirmation vote before the election. However, that's not a guarantee. It also does not give any insight into how they'll vote if the Senate decides to hold a confirmation vote anyway.

Regardless, their support for waiting until after the election to vote on a nominee still leaves 51 Republicans possibly supporting a vote before the election. Two more would be needed to postpone a vote until after the election.

The post linked above claims Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley are those two other senators. However, neither has said anything publicly about the Supreme Court vacancy.

A former Utah state senator reported on September 18 that Romney had committed to not confirming a Supreme Court nominee until after inauguration day in January. Romney's communication director said that it was false. Romney gave a statement on Ginsberg's passing but hasn't said anything about her vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

Chuck Grassley stated near the end of a Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum in 2018 that he would not push through a Supreme Court justice nomination in 2020 until after the election if he were still the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at that time. While he's still on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the chairman is now South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham. Grassley has also not stated anything regarding the court vacancy since Ginsberg's death, although he did make a statement regarding Ginsberg herself.