With Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Neilsen announcing her resignation Sunday, several key topics that defined her tenure have returned to the spotlight, including the issue of families separated at the border.

She was the face of the White House's so-called Zero Tolerance policy, that led to thousands of children being separated from their families after crossing the border illegally.

The President was said to be frustrated when Nielsen pushed back on his call to close the US - Mexico border... or take a tougher line on immigrants requesting asylum.

Let's take this beyond politics and focus on the facts.

As of February 2019, Customs and Border Protection arrested nearly 70,000 individuals trying to cross the southern border illegally. That is the latest month they have posted numbers for.

In January 2019 the number of people apprehended for trying to cross the border illegally was down to 47,986 and 50,749 in December.

The latest report from Department of Health and Human Services, confirms 2,737 children were separated from their families at the border, and it's important to note that number does not represent the complete number of family separations as thousands of children may have been separated during a flood of separations that began in 2017, before count was required to be kept by the court.

And yes, the reports you have seen are real. Trump Administration attorneys have argued it could take them 12 to 24 months, up to two years to reunite those families.