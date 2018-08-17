OfficialMikePence.com became the topic of a lot of social media conversation when Twitter users started posting goofy quotes and wondering why the Vice President’s website had a section for “What I Ate,” and a counter for gay conversions.

As thousands were asking on Twitter and other social media platforms: Was Vice President Mike Pence’s website hacked?

No, OFFICIALMIKEPENCE.com is not actually Mike Pence’s website. It’s a parody site that was launched by FunnyorDie.com in 2017.

Their launch video can be found by clicking here.

Despite a lot of social media posts claiming that the VP’s site had been hacked, there is no evidence that actually happened.

The website being shared is the same that Funnyordie.com launched last year and has had the same content on it since that date.

