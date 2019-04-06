President Trump has been in the United Kingdom this week visiting the Queen and other British royals and dignitaries. One of his first visits included a ceremony to inspect members of the Royal Guard. When all that was happening, the Queen’s Royal Band was playing music.

Well one video getting a lot of attention online showed them playing the “Imperial March” from "Star Wars."

But did this really happen? Or is it just a clever edit?

THE ANSWER

It did not happen. The real video shows that the band was actually playing through a variety of U.S. songs including the National Anthem and the marches for each branch of the armed forces.

The creator of the video has admitted it was a joke.

During the clip in the tweet above, the band was actually playing a sample of "Anchors Away," the official march of the US Navy.

To watch the full video of the event, click here.

Something you’d like VERIFIED? Click here to submit your story