We have been getting flooded with emails asking if Chick-Fil-A is getting into the fried chicken game.

This is all due to photos and videos circulating around social media showing a bucket of fried chicken with the Chick-Fil-A logo on it.

It sure looks like the real deal, but our Verify research team called Chick-Fil-A’s corporate office in Atlanta and they said this is false.

A spokesperson said they think this all started when some prankster put a very convincing Chick-Fil-A logo on a plain white bucket of fried chicken and posed the video on social media.

We all know Chick-Fil-A serves sandwiches, strips, nuggets and those addicting waffle fries. But no, they do not serve fried chicken.

