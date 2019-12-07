TEMPLE, Texas — All Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities will implement a no smoking policy this year, according to the VA..

The new policy was created to help ensure the health and well-being of VA staff, patients and the public.

A recent survey suggested 85% of facility leadership support smoke-free campuses.

“We are not alone in recognizing the importance of creating a smoke-free campus,” VA secretary Robert Wilkie said. “This policy change coincides with additional VHA efforts to help us become the provider of choice for veterans and the reason why veterans will choose VA.”

The new policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes, vape pens and e-cigars.

Read the full policy below.

