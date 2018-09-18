A South Texas town is shocked by one of its own police officers in trouble, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

KENS 5 has learned Uvalde Police Officer Laurance Martinez has since bonded out of jail.

The accuser is reportedly a high school student.

Diana Karau moved back to her hometown in the midst of a scandal. She is also a cousin of Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez. She said she isn't speaking on behalf of her cousin but as a concerned citizen.

"It hits closer to home because it is a close small community," she said. I was very surprised, very surprised but at the same time very saddened."

Officer Martinez is accused of sexually assaulting a teen who attends Uvalde High School. Residents we spoke with off camera are shocked. Karau said this is tough because in this small town you pretty much know everyone.

"So everybody probably knows either the officer and/or the victim, or both," she said.

Chief Rodriguez, in a statement, said the investigation began with the school district's police department, who gave investigators information last week. Two days later, Martinez was arrested by the Texas Rangers, who are now in charge of the investigation.

Karau said she's glad an outside agency has taken over.

"It is very important to not have perceived conflict of interest within the department," she said. "So, it was a cleaner way to do the investigation to make sure there wasn't a perceived bias."

Karau hopes the community doesn't rush to judgment and think about the two parties involved.

"Step back and allow the process to move forward and take its course, and wait for the outcome," she said.

The school district reports the high school has four counselors, and that students have access to a couple of apps, which allows them to submit a request for any kind of help anonymously.

According to the Uvalde County Jail, Martinez posted a $250,000 bond three days ago, with conditions.

